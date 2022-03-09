NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) will post $121.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.34 million and the highest is $122.30 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $116.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $482.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.07 million to $492.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $498.13 million, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $515.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. 229,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,257. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

