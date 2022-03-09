Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 1,017.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 423,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Navios Maritime stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. 402,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,652. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.77). Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 6,219.23%.

About Navios Maritime (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.