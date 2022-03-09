Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NVGS opened at $11.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.19 million, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 2.10. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

