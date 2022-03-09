Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,559. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $164.03 million, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

