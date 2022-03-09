National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

