National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.26. 9,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.