National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.10

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.10 and last traded at $66.10, with a volume of 95 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

