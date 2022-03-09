Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $142.35 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day moving average is $193.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

