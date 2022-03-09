NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.87. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $7.86.
NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)
