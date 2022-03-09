Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.35

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 660451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,301,000 after buying an additional 1,123,482 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

