Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 513.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 501,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 52.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 130,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 27.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after buying an additional 78,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $169.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.98. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.83 and a 52-week high of $202.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

