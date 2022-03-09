Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 797,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,383,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

