Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $42,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.53. 29,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

