Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $970,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,931. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $132.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

