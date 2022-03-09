Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.37. 1,205,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

