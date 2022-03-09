Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 756 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $584,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.48. 101,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,579. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.14 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

