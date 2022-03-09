Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Short Interest Up 25.3% in February

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 688,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of MOV traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,942. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28.

In related news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $212,451.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,734 shares of company stock worth $1,760,398. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Movado Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

