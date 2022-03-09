Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells $18,137,743.52 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.65 and a 200 day moving average of $243.61.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $141,115,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,748,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

