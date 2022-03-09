Mothercare (LON:MTC) Receives “Under review” Rating from Shore Capital

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:MTC opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday. Mothercare has a 1 year low of GBX 10.05 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.50. The stock has a market cap of £67.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.

Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

