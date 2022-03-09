Mothercare (LON:MTC) Receives “Under review” Rating from Shore Capital

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON:MTC opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday. Mothercare has a 1 year low of GBX 10.05 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.50. The stock has a market cap of £67.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.
About Mothercare (Get Rating)
