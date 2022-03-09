Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morningstar by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Morningstar by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

MORN stock traded up $13.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.14. 4,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $5,496,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,782 shares of company stock valued at $52,555,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.