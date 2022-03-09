Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,922 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.40, for a total value of $3,235,630.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.11 and a 200-day moving average of $294.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $350.21.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.