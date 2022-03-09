Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,922 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.40, for a total value of $3,235,630.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MORN stock opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.11 and a 200-day moving average of $294.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $350.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
