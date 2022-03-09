Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.19

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$134.19 and traded as low as C$129.46. Morguard shares last traded at C$133.98, with a volume of 7,806 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morguard from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$132.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.83.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

