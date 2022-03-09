Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,910,000 after buying an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

