Morgan Stanley Raises Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group stock opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.39 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile (Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.