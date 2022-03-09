Morgan Stanley Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $18.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

