Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

