Morgan Stanley Has $14.96 Million Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,326 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,098,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,533 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,468,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 557,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.46.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

