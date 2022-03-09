Morgan Stanley Has $14.23 Million Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

