Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AX shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.