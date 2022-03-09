Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,537 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after buying an additional 90,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 51,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $970.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

