Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

