Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $203,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

