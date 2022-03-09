Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 158.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock worth $2,425,689 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

