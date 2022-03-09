Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 5,201 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $66,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

