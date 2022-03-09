Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

NYSEARCA MORT opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

