Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEG. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of MEG opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.33.

In related news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

