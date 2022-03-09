Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Monro by 21.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Monro by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Monro in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

