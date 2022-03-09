Monolith Tops One Day Volume of $99.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $99.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,559,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

