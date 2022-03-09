Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $969.00

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 969 ($12.70) and last traded at GBX 973.39 ($12.75), with a volume of 195563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,010 ($13.23).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 14.06 and a current ratio of 14.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,171.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,321.82.

Monks Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

