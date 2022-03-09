MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.48. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,530 shares of company stock worth $88,414,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, upped their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.56.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

