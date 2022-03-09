MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92.

On Friday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $601,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,758,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.94.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

