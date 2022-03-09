Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mondi has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

