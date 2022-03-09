Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Shares Up 13.1%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.85. 133,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 347,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOGO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Mogo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.07 million and a PE ratio of -23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.11.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

