MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 361,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,647,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,296,000 after acquiring an additional 66,256 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 61,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $7.80 on Wednesday, reaching $309.42. 2,825,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.67 and a 200-day moving average of $351.66. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $254.61 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

