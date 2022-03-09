MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
