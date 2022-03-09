MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 393 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after acquiring an additional 435,089 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

Shares of CVX traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.27. The stock had a trading volume of 43,415,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,113,348. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $323.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

