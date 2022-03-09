MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $402,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $231.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.23. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

