MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.32 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Tesla by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,571 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $22,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $34.57 on Wednesday, reaching $858.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,679,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,531,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $941.46 and its 200 day moving average is $929.65. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.63 billion, a PE ratio of 175.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,519,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,614,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

