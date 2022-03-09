Mizuho Lowers Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $94.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $109.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

SYNH stock opened at $74.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 13.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 148.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after buying an additional 227,615 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 94,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

