Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $23.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $8,145,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $4,914,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCW traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. 774,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

